Boosting the Black Experience in Green Spaces

Black people hold the key to implementing solutions that address the disproportionate exposure to air pollution and climate change.

0


Placard "Climate Justice Now!" at the Climate March in Brussels, on 2 December 2018/ Wikimedia Commons

By T.J. Osborne, Word in Black

We often forget that Black history is happening every day. In the environmental field, new Black leaders are sprouting up across the country, but it hasn’t always been like this.

For decades, the environmental movement was almost exclusively white, barring Black communities from participating — all while bearing the disproportionate impacts of air pollution and climate change. However, this narrative is starting to change.

The number of Black workers at environmental organizations is growing, but these numbers still need improvements. Diversity is crucial if we’re to properly curate the environment for everyone to benefit.

This is the definition of environmental justice: the equal enforcement of environmental laws for all people regardless of race. Black communities have been fighting for environmental justice for decades.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here