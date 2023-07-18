Breaking the Cycle of Students Being Hungry During Summer

With 32% of Black families needing help feeding school-age kids, organizations like Connecting Kids to Meals pick up the slack when the school year ends.

Katerina Holmes // Pexels

By Maya Pottiger, Word in Black 

Ryan Geske no longer hears “I’m hungry.”

As the director of operations at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo, Ohio, this is no small feat.

The change came around 2007 when the Boys & Girls Clubs partnered with local organization Connecting Kids to Meals, which provides free, hot, and healthy meals to kids under 18.

“Kids would come and they would be hungry, and there wasn’t much that we could do 20 years ago,” Geske says. “Now we have that resource of a delicious hot lunch to serve.”

