DNA Study Links Thousands Living Sescendants to African Americans Buried at a Former Maryland Slave Site

By Special to the AFRO

A recent DNA analysis has made newfound discoveries that identify living descendants of African Americans buried in a Maryland cemetery at Catoctin Furnace, an iron forge that operated in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries using the labor of free and enslaved Black folks. Scholars determined that 42,000 living people descend from those buried at the cemetery.

The study’s findings, published in the journal Science, are especially notable given that existing evidence of African American family histories are scarce. Many historians feel the national archives failed to adequately preserve African American histories since the dawn of slavery causing African Americans to struggle when working to trace their origins.

“We developed an approach that…has the power to restore knowledge about the lives of historical individuals — like those of enslaved people within the United States — that was not captured by the historical record,” said Éadaoin Harney, lead author on the study and a population geneticist at 23andMe.

