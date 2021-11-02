“Colin in Black and White” Premieres

The Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick and TV and movie maker Ava DuVernay are the co-creators of Netflix’s “Colin in Black and White,” a six-episode, half-hour series inspired by the Black activist and former NFL quarterback’s teen years.

Jaden Michael plays Kaepernick, adopted by white parents in a white community. Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman co-star, with Kaepernick serving as the present-day narrator.

In a statement, he said he hopes to inspire youth facing racism and other burdens to overcome them and see that they too could say, “‘I’ve worked through them, and I was able to be successful and come out the other end, keeping my dignity and my identity intact.’” The series debuted Friday, October 26.

