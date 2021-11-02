“Colin in Black and White” Premieres

Colin Kaepernick, left, and Ava DuVernay, right, co-creators of the Netflix dramatic limited series "Colin in Black and White," pose with cast member Jaden Michael at the premiere of the series Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Michael portrays Kaepernick in the series. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick and TV and movie maker Ava DuVernay are the co-creators of Netflix’s “Colin in Black and White,” a six-episode, half-hour series inspired by the Black activist and former NFL quarterback’s teen years.

Jaden Michael plays Kaepernick, adopted by white parents in a white community. Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman co-star, with Kaepernick serving as the present-day narrator.

In a statement, he said he hopes to inspire youth facing racism and other burdens to overcome them and see that they too could say, “‘I’ve worked through them, and I was able to be successful and come out the other end, keeping my dignity and my identity intact.’” The series debuted Friday, October 26.


