Common Ground Theatre Celebrates 60 Years with Upcoming Production

By VOICE & VIEWPOINT NEWSWIRE

60 years ago, the late Rufus DeWitt and the late Dr. Robert L. Matthews answered the community’s call for a theatre company performing works by and about Black People.

Their efforts started during the Civil Rights movement, a time when Blacks sought many freedoms including freedom of expression. In 1963, the Southeast Community Theatre was established. In 2003, the theatre was renamed Common Ground Theatre (Common Ground) by the late Dr. Floyd Gaffney, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, and a director with the theatre for over three decades.

It is significant that the play being showcased in celebration of Common Ground’s 60 years is George C. Wolfe’s Colored Museum, a satire set in a fictional museum where a collection of 11 “exhibits” have been mounted for public viewing. First performed in 1985, this award-winning play remains relevant as it deconstructs several Black stereotypes, exploring themes like slavery, Black identity, generational trauma, and inter-communal conflict.

“This is a unique time in our country. 65% of Black people believe that even with the increased attention to racial inequality not much has changed. My father, Rufus Dewitt worked to provide a stage where great performance art could occur. Colored Museum is a thought-provoking piece that explores what it is to be Black in America. He would agree with our decision to produce this play 60 years after the opening of the theatre.” Stated Francine DeWitt-Haynes, President for the Board of Directors for Common Ground Theatre.

Actor and director Yolanda Marie Franklin was appointed Executive Artistic Director of Common Ground Theatre in July 2020. Ms. Franklin will direct this important piece of theatre. “We continue to find new ways to express the goals of our mission, excite audiences and provide opportunities for emerging actors. Colored Museum is a classic, and I am excited about directing such an important piece at such an important time in the life of Common Ground Theatre,” said Ms. Franklin.

Showtimes will cover two weekends this month at the La Jolla Playhouse “Shank Theatre” 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla, CA: Friday, August 18 & 25 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 19 & 26 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, August 20 & 27 at 2:00 PM. A special anniversary reception will be available on Saturday, August 19, at 6:00 PM. Tickets are $40 with $10 off for students, and seniors.

Contact Francine DeWitt-Haynes at the Common Ground Theatre at (619) 246-5350 or visit www.commongroundtheatre.com for tickets.

Get your tickets soon, this play is guaranteed to sell out!