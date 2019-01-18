Continuing Education Students to Unveil 3D Metal Bust of Martin Luther King Jr., during annual MLK Jr. Parade Jan. 21

Continuing Education Students to Unveil 3D Metal Bust of Martin Luther King Jr., during annual MLK Jr. Parade Jan. 21

San Diego’s annual MLK Jr. ParadeThe Welding program at San Diego Continuing Education’s (SDCE’s) Educational Cultural Complex will participate in the 39th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at the Embarcadero from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

This year’s float “Let Freedom Ring” will feature a three-dimensional bust of Martin Luther King Jr. and a replica of the Liberty Bell.

SDCE’s Welding Program is a free, short-term certificate program that helps students gain entry-level employment in the welding industry. The creation of the parade float entry for SDCE is an additional opportunity for hands-on learning in the classroom.

SDCE has participated in the MLK Jr. Parade for the past 13 years alongside the San Diego Community College District Chancellor, Board of Trustees, Police as well as San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar College students and more than 200 faculty, staff and administrators.

San Diego’s annual MLK Jr. Parade is the largest of its kind and is filled with floats, High School Bands, Drill Teams, College, Fraternities, Sororities, Churches, Peace and Youth organizations.

SDCE has received numerous first place awards over the past 13 years during the float competition.

SDCE is the largest provider of noncredit education in California and offers more than 70 free career training programs including five Welding certificates; Shielding Metal Arc Welding, Gas Metal and Flux Cored Arc Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding, Pipe Welding and Metal Fabrication. Programs are industry recognized and state approved.

Allura Garis

619-319-0209

agaris@sdccd.edu