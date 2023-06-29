Cornelius “Neal” Petties was born September 16, 1940, in San Diego, California to Leon Clinton Petties Sr. and Lillian Parker Petties. He was the fourth of six children born to this union. He was preceded in death by both his parents and five siblings: Leon Jr., Jacqueline, Martel, Lawrence and George.

Neal was affectionately known as “Pop”, “Daddy-O”, “Tall, Tan & Terrific” , and “Dad” by his family and friends. He loved football and excelled while attending San Diego High School and later San Diego State University, where he played Football under the late Don Coryell. In 1964, Neal was drafted by the Baltimore Colts and played three years in the National Football League.

After his football career, he worked for the City of San Diego for 25 years in the Park and Recreation Department as Director of Mountain View Park. While working for the City, Neal implemented numerous programs to benefit the neighborhood youth. He brought live entertainment, organized trips to amusement parks for the kids, and was instrumental in getting a lot of people in the community jobs with the City. While being employed with the City, he also worked part-time security for the Palisade Skating Rink. Everyone knew “Big Neal”.

After retiring from the City, Neal couldn’t sit still. He went on to work for the San Diego Port District, and later as a Job Coach for the mentally challenged.

He was known for his generosity and willingness to help anyone in need …expecting nothing in return. He was highly respected and will be greatly missed by many.

God sent his angels to bring his child from labor to eternal rest in the early hours of Friday, June 2, 2023. Waiting to welcome him home in glory were his parents and siblings.

Neal leaves behind to celebrate his memory a son, Anthony LeMonte Petties (Tala Sione) of San Diego, California; a daughter, Sherie Renee Petties-Jackson of San Diego; sisters-in-laws Debra Petties, Georgette Petties and Johnnie-Mae Petties; best friends HD Murphy, Earl “Wool” Woolridge, Melvin “Tootie” Southern, Esther “NeeNee” Torbert, Robert Carter, James McDougal, and Floyd Robinson; a host of nieces, nephews and countless other family and friends.