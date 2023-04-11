Discrimination Linked to Higher Risk of Death, Particularly from Cardiovascular Disease

For the new study, published Wednesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, researchers wanted to delve deeper into the relationship between discrimination and mortality to find out who it affects the most.

By Thor Christensen, American Heart Association News

Experiencing discrimination may increase the chance of dying, especially from

cardiovascular-related causes, according to a new study that followed

participants for nearly two decades.

Previous studies have found links between discrimination and conditions such as

The study included 1,633 Black, 1,403 Hispanic and 2,473 white participants ages

45 to 84 with no prior history of cardiovascular disease. Research took place in

New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Forsyth

County, North Carolina. Researchers examined participants six times between 2000

and 2018.

Participants answered questions about being treated unfairly at any point in

their lives in six major areas, such as being denied a promotion or being

prevented from moving into a neighborhood. Other questions covered

discrimination experiences in day-to-day life, such as being treated with less

courtesy or as lacking intelligence.

Lifetime discrimination was much more common among Black participants, at 61%

compared to 39% among Hispanic participants and 37% among white participants.

After adjusting for age, race, income, high blood pressure, diabetes and other

factors, the study found that each one-point increase in lifetime discrimination

was associated with a 6% rise in all-cause mortality and a 15% increase in

coronary heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular-related deaths. When

researchers broke down the lifetime discrimination data by race and ethnicity,

they found the rise in cardiovascular deaths was highest and reached statistical

significance only for Black participants, who had an 18% increased risk.

Wayne Lawrence, the study’s lead author and a research fellow at the National

Cancer Institute, said that while he’d expected to see an overall higher death

rate for people experiencing discrimination, he didn’t expect it to be ”so much

higher for cardiovascular mortality.”

The effect of everyday discrimination on cardiovascular mortality risk reached

statistical significance only among white participants, who had an increased

risk of 51%. The researchers said this may reflect white participants with lower

socioeconomic status or who belong to ethnic groups that experience historical

prejudice, such as Jewish people.

Breaking down the results by gender, the study found men who reported

experiencing everyday discrimination had a slightly higher cardiovascular death

rate than women, Lawrence said. While researchers didn’t explore the reasons

behind the gender differences, ”previous studies suggest women are better than

men at finding and using social support and other ways of coping with

discrimination,” he said.

Lawrence called on medical professionals and policymakers to be more proactive

in ”screening patients for psychosocial stressors, providing resources that

might mitigate their adverse health effects, and finding new policies and

interventions to end discrimination.”

He also called for future studies that explore which forms of discrimination

have the greatest impact on health and the best methods for ”buffering the

adverse health effects of discrimination.”

Lawrence also would like to see further research on how the racial makeup of

neighborhoods affects how people cope with discrimination. While the study did

look at the effect of residential segregation, it didn’t find enough data to

draw conclusions, he said.

There’s also a need for research on how discrimination impacts the health of

Asian Americans, he said.

Dr. Karol Watson, who was not involved in the research, said the study was

limited by its observational structure and the subjective nature of

discrimination.

Still, she praised it as ”an important study that tries to tease out the

association between experiences of discrimination and mortality.”

Watson, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of

Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, said doctors need to

factor discrimination ”into our risk estimations” and encourage patients to seek

out social support.

She called for future studies on how social support, mindfulness and

psychological interventions might improve outcomes.

”Discrimination is obviously difficult to modify,” she said, ”but patients can

try to modify their reactions to experiences of discrimination.”

