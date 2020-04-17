DON’T SUFFER IN SILENCE Domestic Violence Red Flags & Resources to Help

Voice & Viewpoint Staff Writer

Wednesday’s tragic attack in Lemon Grove involving two precious Helix High teens has left many in the community reeling and is a sad reminder of the very real consequences of domestic abuse. Are you at risk of domestic violence? Families and couples might be, and victims who are now living in close quarters with abusers are especially at risk for harm amid the state and local coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

The DA’s List of Red Flags:

Controlling and jealous behaviors

Threats to harm you, your children or pet

Destruction of property

Put downs or telling you that nothing you do is right

Forced sex

Withholding access to money or medical care

Shaming or embarrassing you

Saying if you get coronavirus symptoms you will get kicked out

Forcing you to do drugs or alcohol

Threatening to have you deported

Local Resources Are Available NOW

If you or someone you know is in danger, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Or, Call the online chat service or text LOVEIS to 22522.

Determine your risk – and take a free anonymous quiz at local website preventdv1.org.

Offenders can get help to stop the cycle of abuse at local website preventdv2.org.

Check out the DA’s website for more domestic violence-related hotline numbers, tips and information.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

COURT SERVICES AND SHELTERS ARE STILL AVAILABLE: According to the DA’s Office, domestic violence hotlines, resource centers and temporary restraining orders are still available during the temporary court closure. Shelters funded by Cal OES are essential services and are still operating. Services are also available for victims of sexual assault, human trafficking, elder abuse, child abuse and fraud.

These are unprecedented times. Victims don’t have to suffer in silence. Heed the signs of domestic violence and get the help you need.