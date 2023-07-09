Dr. Dietra Trent, Executive Director for the White House Initiative on HBCUs as the 3rd annual African American Golf EXPO and Forum Keynote Speaker

Dr. Trent, a HBCU graduate and former secretary of education for the Commonwealth of Virginia was appointed to this position by President Joe Biden in February of 2022. The White House Initiative on HBCUs is the most important entity for HBCUs to gain access to federal resources, including Title III, student aid, and grants and contracts from across 30+ federal agencies. Dr. Trent will address HBCUs working with the American Golf Industry Coalition.

By NNPA

Dietra Trent, Ph.D. Executive Director for The White House Initiative on HBCUs will serve as the keynote speaker at the 3rd annual African American Golf EXPO and Forum. Dr. Trent will keynote Tuesday, August 22 during the closing luncheon at the renown Galt House Hotel in Louisville, KY.

Dr. Trent, a HBCU graduate and former secretary of education for the Commonwealth of Virginia was appointed to this position by President Joe Biden in February of 2022. The White House Initiative on HBCUs is the most important entity for HBCUs to gain access to federal resources, including Title III, student aid, and grants and contracts from across 30+ federal agencies. Dr. Trent will address HBCUs working with the American Golf Industry Coalition.

ABOUT THE AFRICAN AMERICAN GOLF EXPO AND FORUM

The mission of the African American Golf EXPO and Forum is to promote the game, the business, the industry, the careers, and the opportunities in the $100 Billion golf industry to African Americans.

The objectives of the EXPO are to:

Promote economic growth, diversity, and inclusion in golf to African Americans and other underrepresented group

2) Provide a friendly and welcoming environment for golf industry leaders to develop relationships with African Americans who are entrepreneurs, community programmers and golf enthusiasts

3) Help grow the industry by featuring subject matter experts in learning forums, seminars and networking opportunities

4) Provide funding to grassroots organizations involved in teaching and promoting golf to the African American community

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER GO TO: www.aagolfexpo.com/register-here.