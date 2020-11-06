A Celebration of Life of Dr. Edward S. Wilson

Sunrise December 2, 1943

Sunset October 11, 2020

St. John’s Episcopal Church October 23, 2020

11:00 am

Edward S. Wilson was born on December 2, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA.

His father, Edward S. Wilson, died while Edward was very young. His mother, Virginia, moved to California where she met and married James Morton. The family lived in La Jolla but eventually relocated to the San Fernando Valley.

Edward ran track and graduated with honors from San Fernando High School. As a young man, his hobbies included playing the pipe organ, real estate investing, politics and traveling. Edward purchased his first property as a teenager and retained ownership until the time of his death.

His education pursuits included achieving Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral degrees before serving on the staff of Harvard University in Cambridge. Following his passion for politics, Edward served on the 1972 Presidential campaign. After the campaign, Edward was appointed as special assistant to the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

After a lengthy career in government, Edward returned to San Diego. He continued to invest in real estate and mentored students pursuing higher education and professional school. Edward advocated to assist several dozen students gain admission to medical, dental and law schools.

Edward was engaged in his local community and church. He sang in the choir at Saint John’s Episcopal church. Furthermore, Edward was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He also served on the board of several colleges and universities.

Edward leaves behind two sons – Kenneth T. Wilson and Kenneth D. Hill (Clarisa), grandsons – Michael and Josh Wilson, their mother Michelle, granddaughters- Zoe and Zuriel Hill, cousins – Uncheedah Wilson, Akmal Lawrence, Richard Robinson, Cherie Robinson, John Robinson, Diane Jackson, Debbie Robinson, Kenneth Buckner, Joyce Jenkins, Lillian Wilson and Leland Wilson. Edward also leaves behind his long-time friend and companion Sonja Reid (called his wife).