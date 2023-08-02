Dr. LaShae Sharp-Collins Launches 79th Assembly District Candidacy

By K.H. Hamilton, Contributing Writer

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, Dr. LaShae Sharp-Collins announced her candidacy for the 79th Assembly District at the home of her parents, James and Mary Sharp. Family, friends, advocates, community members and mentors, including California Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber were present to show their support of Dr. Sharp-Collins.

An educator who is homegrown in the community, Dr. Sharp-Collins believes it is critical to show her future constituents about her personal connection to the 79th Assembly District. She grew up in Southeastern San Diego, graduated from Lincoln High School and her parents still live in the Southeast community.

Earlier in the day she attended the Annual Backpack Giveaway, hosted in El Cajon by the current California State Assemblymember for District 79, Dr. Akilah Weber. Dr. Weber is currently running for California Senate District 39, which is Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkin’s seat. Atkins is termed out.

With a commitment to improving education for all of her potential future constituents, Dr. Sharp-Collins and her team are excited about the upcoming months ahead. If you are interested in volunteering, or even donating to Dr. LaShae’s campaign, visit her website at www.lashaeforassembly.com.

