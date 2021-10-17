Ebony Magazine Publishing Launches Ebony Book Club

NNPA Newswire

Ebony Magazine Publishing, the publishing arm of the iconic Ebony Magazine, America’s most recognizable African American brand announced the launch of the Ebony Publishing Book Club (EPBC) and the club’s first book selection.

The Book Club’s goal is to celebrate black literature and provide readers with an opportunity to engage with some of the most relevant fiction and nonfiction authors.

“Hell of a Book” by Jason Mott is the inaugural Book Club pick.

Jason is a New York Times bestselling author; the 2009 Pushcart Prize award nominee and he is listed by Entertainment Weekly as one of their 10 “New Hollywood: Next Wave” people to watch.

“Black authors and book clubs have long played a vital role in our communities. Book clubs are a tradition that bring us together with storytelling and expands our collective horizon of possibilities with hope. This EPBC addition is to support the continuity of our traditions throughout the diaspora,” said Lavaille Lavette, President,” Publisher Ebony Magazine Publishing.

The EPBC will select four books annually. Notable guests will moderate author events throughout the year.

To enhance the virtual experience of the book club, Ebony Magazine Publishing is partnering with the social reading app Fable to provide members with an interactive reading experience.

“Ebony’s contribution to not only how others see us, but more importantly, how we see ourselves is immeasurable. To have my novel chosen as Ebony Magazine Publishing inaugural book club selection is an honor too great for me to properly express. It feels wonderful.” said Jason Mott.

The first virtual Ebony Magazine Publishing Book Club event with author Jason Mott will be on Nov 3, at 3pm ET with special guest moderator Porsha Olayiwola, City of Boston Poet Laureate, and award-winning writer, performer, educator and curator who uses afro-futurism and surrealism to examine historical and current issues.

To join and to find more information visit http://www.ebonymagazinepublishing.com.