EmPress’Em Holds Client Appreciation Celebration

By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

EmPress’Em Hair Studio, a Black-owned salon local to the Lemon Grove area, celebrated its grand opening this past Saturday.

“Thank you San Diego, to our distributors, and our clients for coming out to celebrate with us,” EMpress’em co-owner LaTasha Thomas shared.

The busy EmPress’Em hair crew started Saturday’s big celebration with a free all-you-can-eat BBQ feast at Ventura Cove in Mission Beach. The celebration continued the next day with a sip-and-see drive though kick-back, hook-up, high-five, turn-on at the studio on 7779 Broadway in Lemon Grove.

“We look forward to more events and collaborations in the near future. A special thanks to Marsha Ryder, Debra Scheufler, Lorenzo Griffin, Glen Coffee, Bridget Butler, Darrel Wheeler, Bobby May, Debra Sanders (the cake lady), Tamitria Fountain, and a host of other friends and family,” LaTasha shared.

“A lot went into putting this weekend together but it was definitely worth our time and expenses,” Co-Owner Marsha Ryder shared.