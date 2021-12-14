Final San Diego Redistricting Commission Meeting to be Held

The County of San Diego Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) is redrawing the boundaries for the County’s five supervisorial districts. District lines can shape a community’s ability to elect the representative of their choice.

The Commission needs to hear from residents to better understand their communities and ensure they are fairly represented when drawing district lines on draft maps being presented. The final redistricting meeting for San Diego, California will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2 PM at the County Operations Center.

FINAL MEETING:

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Time: 2 P.M.

Topic: Approval for final report

Location: County Operations Center, Training Room 120

5500 Overland Ave., 1st Floor, San Diego, CA, 92123

