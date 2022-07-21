Funeral services were held at JW Woodward Funeral Home in Spartanburg, SC, on 07/15/2022 with the burial on 07/16/2022 in Resthaven Cemetery in Washington, GA. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Frances McCord was born Frances Foster on March 27, 1949, in Jonesville, South Carolina, to Theodore James Foster and Lois Thompson Foster. She graduated Tuskegee University with a bachelor’s degree in Physics in 1970. After college, she moved to Oakland, California, where she met her future husband, Marion McCord, whom she married in June of 1971. They moved to San Diego, California, in 1971.

In 1971, Frances began her career at General Atomics as a Nuclear Engineer and rose to the position of Director of Product Assurance of Sorrento Electronics, a subsidiary of General Atomics.

Frances is survived by her two children, Jennifer McCord Brister and Omari McCord, brother James Foster, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Frances enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, traveling, going on cruises, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.