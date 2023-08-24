From the Desk of the Editor GOD RADIO Latest Episode

Dr. Warren and host Dr. Thompson talk about political events, black history and community news on this latest episode of GOD Radio.

Dr. Thompson (Left) Dr. Warren (Right) Screen Shot from video

Watch GOD Radio latest episode and hear all of what Dr. Warren, Publisher of the Voice and Viewpoint and Co-host Dr. Thompson have to say about Black community news and important social topics.

Watch the full episode here:

 

