Georgia Judge Denies Trump’s Legal Team’s Bid to Toss Evidence in Election Interference Investigation

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Barricades are up around the Fulton County courthouse in Georgia, and District Attorney Fani Willis has proclaimed that she’s ready to move forward, the strongest hint yet that former President Donald Trump will face criminal charges in the Peach State.

Further, State Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney rejected Trump’s legal team’s attempts to dismiss evidence in the ongoing criminal investigation into interference during the 2020 Georgia presidential election.

The judge also denied efforts by Cathy Latham, a GOP fake elector from Georgia, to join Trump’s legal challenge.

In the nine-page order issued on Monday, July 31, McBurney stated that neither Trump nor Latham had the standing to challenge the investigation at this pre-indictment phase.

He emphasized that being the subject of a highly publicized criminal investigation does not justify interfering with or halting the proceedings.

Willis remains on track to formally charge Trump by September 1.

Unmoved by the twice-impeached and already twice-indicted former president, Willis reportedly is considering bringing racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump and his allies for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

“The work is accomplished,” Willis told WXIA-TV.

“We’ve been working for two and half years. We’re ready to go.”

Trump’s legal team had sought to dismiss all evidence obtained from the special purpose grand jury investigation and disqualify Willis, citing concerns about the constitutionality of such grand juries in the state and criticizing her public comments on the case.

However, the Georgia Supreme Court dismissed Trump’s attempt to halt the investigation.

Judge McBurney explained that Trump and Latham could address their concerns about the constitutionality of the special purpose grand jury statutes and the performance of the Special Purpose Grand Jury and its supervising judge later and in an appropriate forum.

Regarding the Trump team’s claims that Willis should be disqualified from overseeing the investigation, McBurney noted that the District Attorney’s Office had been conducting its duties impartially and professionally, in contrast to the “personal invective from the movants,” an apparent reference to Trump’s legal team.

The judge also addressed the Trump team’s request to remove him from the case, pointing out that his ruling was timely and that the effort to remove him should be rendered moot.

Willis’ investigation, which spans over two and a half years, includes allegations of solicitation of election fraud, making false statements to government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of an oath of office, and involvement in election-related threats.

Following the local sheriff’s office placing barricades around the Fulton County Courthouse, Willis praised the increased security measures.

“I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe,” Willis told a local television station.

“I’m not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm’s way.”

Willis also urged local officials to stay vigilant about potential security threats after sharing a racist and sexualized message she received, indicating the disturbing nature of some communications she and her staff have encountered during the lengthy investigation.

“I am sending to you in case you are unclear on what I and my staff have come accustomed to over the last 2 ½ years,” Willis reportedly wrote in an email to Fulton County officials.

“I guess I am sending this as a reminder that you should stay alert over the month of August and stay safe.”

“Please make decisions that keep your staff safe.”