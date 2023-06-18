Georgia Prosecutors Proceed with Criminal Investigation into Donald Trump and Allies Despite New Federal Indictments

The federal indictments won’t impact the Fulton County election investigation, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

In an ongoing criminal probe, Fulton County remains committed to investigating former President Donald Trump and his associates, undeterred by the recent slew of over three dozen criminal charges filed against Trump by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The federal indictments won’t impact the Fulton County election investigation, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

Concerns about the status of the long-running Georgia probe arose following comments made by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday.

James stated that state-led cases against Trump would have to be put on hold until the DOJ’s classified documents case concludes.

She further noted that her investigation into Trump’s alleged financial fraud could face delays and the indictment issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, accusing Trump of falsifying business records. James also mentioned the anticipated indictment by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

During a live taping of the Pod Save America podcast, James expressed the likelihood of her case, along with Bragg’s and the Georgia case, being adjourned pending the outcome of the federal case, depending on its scheduling.

Fani Willis is expected to reveal indictments in August as part of her criminal inquiry into alleged interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Willis has strongly implied her intention to charge Trump with these allegations.

On Tuesday, Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 criminal counts.

The charges include accusations that he unlawfully took classified documents from the White House upon leaving his presidency and obstructed authorities when they attempted to recover them.

Among the charges against Trump are violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. Despite the charges, the Republican, seeking a second term, pleaded not guilty to all counts.