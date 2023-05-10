GOP Congressman George Santos Expected to Surrender Wednesday after Being hit with Federal Charges in New York

Santos could appear in court as early as Wednesday morning in the Eastern District of New York in Manhattan to answer the charges.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Prosecutors have slammed controversial New York GOP Rep. George Santos with federal charges, according to several news outlets citing multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

CNN was the first to report that federal prosecutors had filed criminal charges against the Republican congressman, although the nature of the alleged violations remains unclear.

Santos could appear in court as early as Wednesday morning in the Eastern District of New York in Manhattan to answer the charges.

In November, voters elected Santos to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

However, he has spent most of his time in Congress under investigation by state and federal prosecutors because of revelations that he fabricated parts of his background.

The FBI also investigated Santos’ alleged role in soliciting donations for an ailing veteran’s dog through a pet charity while federal prosecutors probed his campaign finances and financial disclosures.

Separate complaints were filed against Santos with the Federal Election Commission regarding his campaign expenditures and the House Ethics Committee concerning his financial disclosure reports.

Constant revelations about Santos’ past prompted demands for his resignation, including from fellow New York GOP lawmakers.

However, the embattled congressman has resisted pressure to resign from Congress.