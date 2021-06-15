Governor Newsom Statement on Legislature’s Passage of State Budget Bill

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after the Legislature’s passage of the 2021-22 state budget bill:

“California’s economy is coming roaring back. With the largest surplus in California history, we’re using this once-in-a-generation opportunity to create an economic recovery that will leave nobody behind – with money going directly back to Californians, the nation’s largest small business relief programs, and unprecedented investments to address California’s most persistent challenges such as homelessness, climate change and equity in our education system.

“And while we proudly embrace the California Comeback, this last year reminds us that we need to plan for the unexpected. We must maintain a strong fiscal foundation that does not overcommit the state to long-term spending it cannot afford, which could lead to future cuts.

“I’m grateful for the Legislature’s partnership and am confident we will reach a budget agreement that reflects our shared values and keeps California on a sustainable path of recovery and growth. I look forward to working with legislative leaders to reach an agreement that will address California’s longstanding challenges to give every Californian family – regardless of their race or zip code – the opportunity to thrive.”