Happy 107th Birthday Mother Curley Davis!

By Courtesy of Rochelle Smith, Voice and Viewpoint Contributing Writer

Mother Curley Davis is the epitome of an amazing, strong, wonderful and powerful woman of God. Our dear Mother is a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Cathedral Church of God in Christ and attends service regularly.

Come on everyone, let’s help celebrate this special woman of faith. She is a pillar in the community and will be honored August 25th as the oldest living woman in our San Diego County!

Mother Curley Davis was born August 25, 1916, in the state of Arkansas to Emma Hudspeth and Preston Perry. When she was 15 years old, she and her mother moved to Kansas City, Kansas, where she lived until February 2021. Mother Curley worked as a seamstress in a bag factory during the early 1950’s where she was voted union representative for many years. In 1978, she met and married her soul mate, husband Paul Davis. They were happily married until his death in 2001. She birthed four children: Jack, John, Hazel and Vidolia. In 2021, Mother Curley moved to San Diego, California, to live with her son, John.

This is truly an amazing blessing and priceless moment in history. We are so blessed to know her and fellowship at church with Mother Curley. Her wit, tenacity, humor and humanity is unsurpassed by many people that are privileged to meet her. We love the way Mother Curley helps Pastor Glenn preach and how she vocalizes his words and the scriptures during our church services. She’s always willing to bless us with hugs and allows us to photograph her after service.

I was a devout 11am worshiper and didn’t realize what I was missing at the anointed 8 a.m. service (as my Mother, the late Rosie Washington would often say), with this tremendous special Saint of God. Thanks and appreciation to Sister Tanya Cross and Sister Barbara for providing outstanding loving care with transportation, lunch, dinner and activities to keep Mother Curley active, alert and engaged. Special thanks to Mother Maxine Clark for allowing our team to partake in this monumental historical effort.

Mother Curley will be traveling to her hometown Kansas City to celebrate her wonderful 107th birthday! We wish God’s blessings and traveling mercies upon you in Jesus name. We love you to the moon and back!