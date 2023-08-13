Henrietta Lacks: Family Announces Second Lawsuit

Just one week after the family of Henrietta Lacks reached a historic settlement with a biotech company over its use of Lacks’ cells in their products, the estate is suing a second company for unjustly profiting off of her genetics.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, is against Novato, California-based Ultragenyx — a biopharmaceutical corporation “focused on developing first-ever approved treatments for rare and ultrarare diseases.”
The $2.6 billion company is being sued for using Lacks’ cell line to produce adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy products without seeking consent from or compensating her family.
Attorney Benjamin Crump, who’s representing the Lacks estate alongside Seeger Weiss partners Chris Seeger and Chris Ayers, says the company is practicing medical racism.
