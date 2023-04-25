Honoring Congressman Donald McEachin’s Fight for Environmental Justice

It is a step forward that builds on Donald’s lifelong fight for justice with this new executive order directing agencies to consider measures to address and prevent disproportionate and adverse environmental and health impacts on communities, including pollution. It provides an opportunity for the administration to deliver on the commitment by finalizing stronger soot and power plant pollution standards for the health of our communities — to provide equal access to clean air for all, no matter their zip code.

Soot is dangerous, deadly, and the largest environmental health risk in this country. Soot, known as particulate matter, is a tiny but powerfully toxic pollutant released by cars, trucks, construction, and other sources.

Research shows that people of color experience higher than average levels of soot exposure from power plants and industry, light-duty vehicles, diesel-powered heavy-duty trucks, and construction.

Why? Our communities tend to be co-located with sources of this deadly pollutant. A report by the NAACP found that 78 percent of Black Americans live within 30 miles of a coal-fired power plant, and 71 percent live in counties violating federal air-quality standards.

This life-threatening co-location can be attributed to environmental injustices stemming from the historical legacy of redlining, structural racism, and unfair zoning practices allowing polluters to build power plants and toxic industries near and in Black communities. The results have devastated our health. Black Americans are over three times more likely to die of particulate matter exposure than Whites. Stronger protections against soot would lessen the stark disparities in access to one of our natural rights—clean air.

Stronger soot protections will save lives. Soot is an invisible killer whose power is often ignored. Exposure to this dangerous pollutant harms health by increasing the risk of asthma, heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and low birth weight. When inhaled, soot particles get into the lungs and kill up to 200,000 people annually in America. In our communities, the impact of soot pollution is severe, with Black Americans suffering from higher rates of heart disease and asthma.

Strengthening soot standards is an important step toward protecting Black mothers and their families.

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women. With the added exposure to air pollution, Black women living in polluted areas face an increased risk of going into preterm labor, which increases the risk of stillbirth. Black mothers also have premature babies at a much higher rate than White women and are 2.4 times more likely to have children with low birth weight than White mothers. Strengthening soot standards is an important step toward protecting Black mothers and their families.

With his strong faith and moral clarity, Congressman McEachin raised the consciousness of Congress through the policies he introduced and supported. He understood the importance of engaging with communities when developing and implementing policy solutions to build a more sustainable future. His sonorous voice is no longer with us, but the familiar fight for equity and environmental justice remains.

I will continue his fight. Recently, the EPA’s public comment period calling for stronger soot protections ended with thousands of environmental and community advocates submitting comments. Now we ask the EPA to move swiftly to advance environmental justice by setting the strongest possible soot and power plant standards to protect the nearly 120 million Americans exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution.

With stronger, updated limits on soot pollution, the EPA could save thousands of lives yearly and continue to advance environmental justice. My hope and purpose is to make sure future generations will no longer have to fight familiar fights for clean air and justice.