Honoring Congressman Donald McEachin’s Fight for Environmental Justice

As I took my oath of office last month to become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, I felt the weight of history and my responsibility. I was sworn in during Women’s History Month on March 7, exactly 58 years to the day that voting rights activists faced the brutality of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama. It reminded me that the past is still present as the country faces familiar fights for justice — including environmental justice.
My predecessor, the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin, worked tirelessly to advance environmental justice and made significant progress for the health of our communities. While I cannot replace my friend and colleague, I can continue his work. One of the first bills I helped introduce after coming to Congress was the A. Donald McEachin Environmental Justice for All Act, legislation that was initially developed and championed by Donald and the leading Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, Raúl Grijalva.
I share Donald’s belief that every American has the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live in an environment free from pollution.I applaud President Biden for signing the Executive Order revitalizing our country’s commitment to environmental justice with a whole-of-government approach.
