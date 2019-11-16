How to Stick to Your Workout Schedule During the Holiday Season

by StatePoint

There are plenty of temptations to skip a workout during the holiday season. Ironically, this is the time of year you may need the movement most.

Here’s how you can stay focused on fitness throughout the holly jolly season:

• Rise and shine: Consider creating the habit of working out first thing in the morning. Not only will doing so clear your mind and set the tone for the day, but, for many, it’s the best way to avoid excuses and ensure the workout happens at all.

• Every bit counts: Don’t forget that every bit of movement counts – even holiday shopping. This is an especially important lesson if you’re not a gym lover. In fact, one of the best ways to stay healthy is with walking. You can even do it during your lunch break. With just 30 minutes of brisk walking added to your daily routine, you could burn about 150 more calories a day, according to the Mayo Clinic.

• Track it: Wearable tech can help you stay accountable to your goals as well as motivate you to set new ones. Check out the latest additions to the new POWER TRAINER sports lineup of watches from G-SHOCK, which go beyond an athletic aesthetic to offer advanced functionality.

Features include a Training Log 200 LAP Memory, Training Timer, Target Alarm and Double Super Illuminator LED light to guide you through late-night and early morning pre-dawn workouts. Both the men and women’s series come equipped with Bluetooth technology compatible through the G-SHOCK Connected app.

Employing new technology developed by Casio, the app displays a graph which breaks down daily steps taken in each of five metabolic equivalent levels from data based on the step count and walking pace, as well as displays the exact time of day the wearer’s calories were burned, making it useful for interval training.

• Friends and family: Tis the season to spend time with friends and family, and there’s no reason why you can’t extend that mentality when it comes to your fitness routine. Maximize workouts by combining it with quality time; ask your spouse, sibling, best friend or anyone near and dear to your heart to join you at the gym or on a walk.

There’s a lot to juggle during the busy holiday season, but with the right tools and mindset, it’s easier to prioritize fitness.