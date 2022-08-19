Hundreds of Black Women Unite for the 5th Annual International Women Of Power Awards

Ten women of power across the African diaspora were honored

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

The 5th Annual Heirs Of Afrika International Women Of Power Awards was a star-studded affair held on July 31 in Los Angeles. Illustrious black women came from around the world to attend. Founder Koshie Mills, Executive Producer of the show, manifested her passion to connect Africans on the continent with descendants in the diaspora. Congresswoman Karen Bass staffer Jacqueline Hamilton presented Koshie Mills and the Heirs Of Afrika organization with signed congressional certificates in recognition of dedicated service to the affairs of the community.

The elegant awards show was created to honor black women who are dynamic representations in various industries. The kaleidoscope of black women in the room created a magical atmosphere of inclusion and inspiration. The power of excellence was displayed in the entertainment quality and programming, hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedic genius Loni Love.

The show commenced with the powerful sounds of African drums, while artiste Victory Boyd enchanted the audience with her mesmerizing voice.

Ten women of power were honored:

Congresswoman Karen Bass — Warrior “Adinkrahene” Award

Tabitha Brown — Lionheart Business “Akofena” Award

Naturi Naughton — Entertainment Roar “Nya Gyidi” Award

Thuso Mbedu — Rising Star “Nyansapo” Award

Orleans Nwokah Blanchard — Heirs Of Afrika “Sankofa” Award

Adjoa B. Asamoah — Heirs Of Afrika “Sankofa” Award

Esi Eggleston — Heirs Of Afrika “Sankofa” Award

Kelli Richardson — Heirs Of Afrika “Sankofa” Award

Ebonee Davis — Goddess Beauty “Duafe” Award

Nyakim Gatwech — Fashion Queen “Nsaa” Award

Presenters included singer Nandi Madida, musical artists THRII (Lauryn McClain, China McClain and Sierra McClain), artist Estelle, actress Monique Coleman. VIP guests included actor Kwesi Boakye, actress Malinda Williams, actress Porsha Coleman, Google Executive Reggie McKnight and many more.

The inaugural Heirs Of Afrika House was launched to support young black female content creators, the Future Faces Ambassadors. Nyakim Gatwech, Ebonee Davis and Shalom Blac were selected and celebrated with a tea party with their peers in partnership with NYX cosmetics.

Says Koshie Mills, “Black women are majestic, strong and intelligent, yet we are rarely celebrated. Heirs Of Afrika International Women Of Power Awards’ goal was to demonstrate how much we love and value each other.”