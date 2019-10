By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

Although the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is one hundred and ten years old, the San Diego Chapter was organized ten years later in 1919. Today in the City of San Diego, there are generations of African Americans who are living a better quality of life because of the past sacrifices and efforts of the dedicated brothers and sisters who were a part of the NAACP before them…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below