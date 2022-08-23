Innovative Wellness Clinic Brings Needed Healthcare To Spring Valley

By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

On the first Saturday of February there was a very important community ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9239 Campo Road in Spring Valley. Under the direction and ownership of Danielle Cordon, MS, FNP-C, and Dr. Suzanne Afflalo, and with the help from their expert staff, the Innovative Wellness Clinic is a place for healing, information, and all things related to health care.

“We are very honored to provide a much needed service to the community,” Danielle Cordon shared. “I’m extremely humbled and very thankful for the people that showed up today to help us celebrate today’s ribbon cutting ceremony and we are looking forward to serving the community.”

Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez showed up at the GE clinic and gave it her stamp of approval. “I think this is a wonderful facility where we can all tap into and use the services that they provide and they provide plenty,” shared Mayor Vasquez.

Doctors and nurses at the Innovative Wellness Clinic are ready to deal with cancer, diabetes, high-blood pressure, heart disease, and all the other heath ailments that affect San Diegans. This new facility in Spring Valley will bring a much needed element of healthcare to the local community.