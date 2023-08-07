It’s Hot! Why You Should Care and What to Do

By Amara N. Beaty, Voice and Viewpoint Staff Writer

Heat is the deadliest and most threatening weather hazard to human health. With temperatures rising in the state of California and across the globe, it’s important to understand the dangers of extreme heat and how to stay cool in its midst.

Ethnic Media Services (EMS) and the Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications (OCPSC) held the first of three special news briefings on July 13, 2023, to highlight what extreme heat is, its dangers, tips to stay cool and safe, and what resources the state of California is implementing in response to the hazardous weather.

The briefing, just one week after Planet Earth recorded the four hottest consecutive days on Earth thus far, included five guest speakers to highlight the various ways heat affects California residents: Professor V. Kelly Turner, Assoc. Director of Urban Environmental Research at UCLA; Dr. Lucía Abascal, MD, PhD, MS of CA Dept. of Public Health (CDPH); Marta Segura, City of Los Angeles Chief Heat Officer and Director of Climate Emergency Mobilization; Sandra Young, Founder of Mixteco Indigenous Community Organizing Project (MICOP); and Dr. Kimberly Chang, MD, MPH, Asian Health Services Family Physician.

Prof. Turner brought to the conversation a broader understanding of the science of extreme heat in urban areas. Extreme heat, such as heat waves, has an even greater effect on urbanized areas across the globe as opposed to more rural ones.

“[Heat] gets even worse by the way we build cities regionally,” says Turner. “We put a lot of buildings and impervious stuff out and that creates what’s often called the urban heat island effect which makes whole cities hotter than places that are not developed.”

The urban heat island effect is a phenomenon discovered in 1810 by British manufacturing chemist Luke Howard. The term urban heat island is believed to be coined in 1929 by German meteorologist Albert Peppler in a German publication, described then as “a hot stagnant mass of air over the city”.

Urban cities, because of the prevalence of buildings, roads and parking structures made from heat-absorbing materials such as asphalt and cement, are often warmer than surrounding rural areas. These structures in urban areas trap heat and significantly raise temperatures, especially at night when these heat-absorbing structures release their solar energies. Climate change is not the cause of heat islands but has greatly worsened the effects.

San Diego is no stranger to this effect, being California’s second-largest city and placing eighth largest in the nation with a population of over 1.3 million people. Within the county, the Mid City, College Area, and Eastern San Diego communities experience the greatest amounts of heat exposure in the summer months according to a five-year NASA DEVELOP — NASA’s Applied Sciences Capacity Building Program — study from 2015 to 2020. This is widely due to these regions being further from the ocean, impervious surfaces, and low shading from trees, all being key factors of urban heat islands.

So why should you be concerned about heat exposure?

Simply put: it can be deadly. Heat-related deaths are preventable, yet more than 600 million people die from extreme heat yearly according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I could have died all because I was too hot and didn’t even know it at the time,” said one San Diego resident reflecting on their experience with heat stress. “If it weren’t for my daughter’s awareness of the signs my body was presenting, who knows where I’d be today? I had no clue [heat] was as serious as it actually is.”

Heat stress, described as conditions where the body experiences stress because it cannot regulate and expel heat, leads to heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps and rashes, with heat stroke being the deadliest. Symptoms according to the CDC include confusion, slurred speech, coma, profuse sweating, seizures, high body temperatures, and, if treatment is delayed, fatality.

Those most vulnerable to heat-related illness include pregnant women, adults aged 65+, small children, people with disabilities and chronic conditions, residents of urban communities, and the homeless population. This does not mean everyone shouldn’t be cautious, as anyone is susceptible to heat stress. CDC reports heat illness in practice or competition being the number one cause of death and disability amongst high school athletes.

To deal with rising temperatures and help mitigate heat-related illnesses, “Cool Zones” have been implemented throughout San Diego County. These zones are air-conditioned indoor spaces like senior centers and libraries made for anyone looking to beat the heat. This year’s program lasts until October 31. For more information on Cool Zones and where to find a Cool Zone near you, visit CoolZones.org or SanDiegoCounty.gov.

Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a $20 million multi-ethnic education campaign, Heat Ready California, July 11, 2023, to help mitigate the health risks caused by heat exposure in California. Planning information, resources and strategies for staying safe and cool in the heat can all be found at HeatReadyCA.com. Turner explained another way to combat heat exposure is through “shade infrastructure,” like tree canopies and awnings, which can reduce temps by around 30 to 40 degrees Celsius.

To stay cool at home, CDPH’s Dr. Abascal recommends CA residents keep the air conditioning running while at home if possible, and be sure to stay hydrated.

Checking in on friends, family, and neighbors is especially important during these times of harsh weather. This is crucial advice when considering vulnerable CA residents during the upcoming months.

Keep up with The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint for more updates as EMS and OCPSC roll out the next two media briefings.