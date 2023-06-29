Jonah Edward Hill III

John Edward Hill III was born in Queens, New York on October 19, 1969, to the union of Shirley A. and John Edward Hill Jr. John had two older siblings. He was never married nor did he have children.

John completed Culinary School, and his career took him all over the world as a first class chef. He wrote and produced volumes 1 and 2 of his Major Chronic Comic Book. He was working on volume 3 before his passing.

John was a vendor at several San Diego Black Comic Conventions, earth, and other events that let him display his cooking abilities that incorporated modern alternative herbs in his food recipes.

On May 2, 2023, in San Diego, California, he passed away from this life. John was preceded in death by his father; John Edward Hill Jr., who passed away in 2017 in Lynchburg, VA.

John Edward leaves behind siblings; Sandra Ann Hill, of Henderson, NV. and Wendy O. Hill-Johnson of San Diego, CA; niece Janine Johnson-Butler; nephews Sean D. Johnson & David J. Hill; nephew-in-law Lamont M. Butler; great-nephews Langston M. and Liam M. Butler; and a host of cousins in North Carolina, New York, Wisconsin, and California.