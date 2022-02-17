Jose Joaquine Sevillano, Jr. was born on July 9, 1948, in Colon, Panama, to the union of Jose Joaquin Sevillano, Sr. and Maria de Jesus Romero de Sevillano.

Jose was educated in Colon private schools and came to the United States in 1965, where he joined the Navy. He served during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged.

Jose worked as a correctional officer for the County of San Diego, retiring after fifteen years of service. In addition to other duties performed as a correctional officer, he was also a firefighter.

In 1996, Jose met the love of his life, Bertha Alondra Price, whom he subsequently married. A daughter, Dorothy Maria Sevillano, was born to this union. Jose enjoyed the life that he shared with Bertha. Fishing, grilling, camping, and various outdoor activities were many of the things they loved doing. He was a loving and faithful son who took care of his mother until she passed away in her late nineties.

Jose Joaquin Sevillano, Jr. departed this life on January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents and sister, Jilda Sevillano.

Left to treasure his memory are his widow, Bertha Sevillano; two daughters: Dorothy Sevillano of San Diego and Nicole Maria Sevillano of Fort Worth, TX; three sons: Jesus Hawkins of Iowa, Marcel Nazareno Sevillano, and Scott Dion Sevillano, both of Texas; three sisters: Carmen Markland Jackson of San Diego, Maria de Jesus Markland Sevillano of Hubbard, TX, and Yadira Markland Sevillano Jackson of Temecula, CA; one brother, Clarence Markland of Colon, Panama; one grandson, Delon Sevillano of Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.