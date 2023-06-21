Juneteenth Day Ordinance Signed at George Stevens Senior Center

While Juneteenth has become a national holiday, it still takes legislative action to make it a paid holiday in the City of San Diego.

By Amara N. Beaty, Voice and Viewpoint Staff Writer

It was a historic day at the George L Stevens Senior Resource Center this Monday where community members joined together to witness the signing of the official ordinance proclaiming June 19th “Juneteenth Day” in the City of San Diego. Well over 100 members of the 4th District community gathered in the Charles L. Lewis III Assembly Room in celebration of the Black national day of Freedom and Independence — Juneteenth.

The day’s events began with a presentation of colors from the Buffalo Soldiers covered by an invocation and the words of the Black National Anthem. The day’s highlight was the historic signing of the official Juneteenth Day proclamation ordinance. Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe along with five other members of the City Council offered their signature on center stage, making the ordinance official.

While Juneteenth has become a national holiday, it still takes legislative action to make it a paid holiday in the City of San Diego. The six council members present and signing the document with the Mayor included the City Council President and Vice President Pro Tem of the City Council legislators.

The celebratory event, sponsored by the Old Globe Theatre, AARP, and The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint included a concert, health demonstrations, traditional soul food, and fellowship.

A spine-chilling performance by the illustrious Carmelia “Toot” Bell and encouraging words from community matriarch and ancestral storyteller Alyce Smith Cooper also adorned the Senior Center stage along with other performances throughout the day’s events.