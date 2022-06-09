Pre-Juneteenth Assessor Community Presentation at “Protect Our Culture” Free Small Business Seminar

REGISTER NOW: FREE Pre-Juneteenth “Protect Our Culture” Educational Seminar & Mixer Featuring Assessor Taxpayer Advocate Jordan Marks Presenting on the Fictitious Business Name Filing.

Assessor Taxpayer Advocate Jordan Marks is teaming with Barckins Law on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 5 pm, to host a pre-Juneteenth free “Protect Our Culture” seminar to empower Black and minority owned business with information on how to file your fictitious business name when starting a company. Also, Ms. Brackins will empower the community by showing legal protections a small business owner that take to protect your next “Billion Dollar Business Brand.”

DATE: Thursday June 9, 2022

TIME: 5 pm – 7pm

LOCATION: Louisiana Purchase 2305 University Avenue SD, CA 92104

PRE-REGISTRATION APPRECIATED: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pre-juneteenth-business-trademark-mixer-tickets-349088712737

Read about the initiative in the Union Tribune: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/business/story/2022-05-23/need-to-trademark-your-small-business-this-san-diego-law-firm-and-the-county-want-to-help

“Our goal is to demystify the process for registering your business name making the process easier, fast and friendly for all small business owners starting a new business,” said Assessor Taxpayer Advocate Jordan Marks.

For more information or resources from the San Diego County Assessor / Recorder/ Clerk office please visit www.SDARCC.com.