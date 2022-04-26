Vice President Harris and Husband Test Positive for Covid

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been in close contact with the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” said Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen.

By Stacy M. Brown, Senior National Correspondent, NNPA Newswire

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid. Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff returned this week from traveling across the country.

They attended a fundraiser hosted by Walt Disney Television’s Dana Walden and producer Matt Walden.

Held at the Walden’s home, officials said about 30 people attended.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests,” said Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been in close contact with the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules.”

Allen said Harris and her husband would follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The couple also plan to follow the advice of their doctors, Allen stated.

The Vice President is fully vaccinated and boosted. Harris completed her two dose regiment of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in January of last year and has received two boosters. The first in late October and a second just a few weeks ago on April 1.

“The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” she said.