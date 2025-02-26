Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show: A Genius Cultural Statement or a Controversial Spectacle?

By Tihut Tamrat, Voice & Viewpoint Staff

Beyond the all Black dancer crew and the most-watched Super Bowl at 133.5 million, 109 million more than the 24.6 million that watched President Trump’s second inauguration, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance has ignited a spectrum of reactions across media outlets and social media platforms, reflecting the nation’s diverse perspectives on his artistry and message.

Here’s what media outlets had to say about it.

In an MSNBC opinion piece, Darryl Robertson states, “Each performance is like one piece of a puzzle that, when complete, will tell a full story: Hip-hop is spiritual for Kendrick and has been the medium to help him face and quell his addictions and everyday distractions, and to critique America’s racist machine. In Kendrick’s world, hip-hop saves lives.” Further coverage emphasized the record-breaking viewership and noted that Lamar’s artistry sparked meaningful conversations nationwide.

Fox News offered a critical view. On “The Ingraham Angle,” Raymond Arroyo called it a “musical grudge match” rather than a unifying spectacle. Kid Rock on “Real Time with Bill Maher” said it was “the epitome of DEI blowing up.” On Jesse Watters’ segment, Hulk Hogan added, “Yea, bro, I couldn’t understand a word that was being said.”

Fox commentators suggested that artists like “Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Reba, and Willie Nelson” would have been more suitable choices.

The Associated Press (AP) provided a descriptive account of the halftime show, focusing on the performance’s thematic elements. In an article titled, Review: Kendrick Lamar Brings America and ‘Not Like Us’ Into History-Making Super Bowl Halftime Show, brought up a statement Lamar said in September when he was first announced as the 2025 halftime performer, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date andI’ll be there to remind the world why.” At the end of the article AP added, “Make no mistake about it — that’s exactly what he [Lamar] did Sunday evening.”

CNN highlighted the cultural significance of Lamar’s performance. In their coverage, they noted that Lamar delivered a powerful rendition of his song “Not Like Us,” which had been a topic of widespread discussion leading up to the event. The network emphasized Lamar’s commitment to storytelling and addressing pressing societal issues through his music, stating “Kendrick Lamar promised he’d tell some stories and performed the song everyone has been talking about during the Super Bowl halftime show. Lamar was also joined by a crowd of professional dancers and cut a few steps himself, all while flowing with his lyrics.”

Symbolism in Lamar’s Performance

Lamar’s halftime show was rich with symbolic imagery and thematic elements that conveyed deep social and political messages. Key aspects included:

Uncle Sam Introduction: Actor Samuel L. Jackson portrayed Uncle Sam, representing the American political system. A spin on a previous role as Stephen Warren in the 2012 film Django Unchained , slave and confidant, depicting, as some would say, the Uncle Tom character in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin , a slave dehumanized for refusing to reveal the hiding place of two woman runaway slaves. This choice set the tone for a performance critiquing societal structures through interruptions that ‘policed’ Lamar’s performance such as, “NO! Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto!! Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game? Then tighten up.”



“The Revolution Will Be Televised”: In reference to Gil-Scott Heron’s 1971 poem “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”, Lamar opens his performance with the statement: “The revolution is about to be televised. You picked the right time but the wrong guy.” Some critics interpret this as a jab at Trump as him being the wrong one picked. This statement also foreshadowed the end of the performance directing his attention to viewers watching behind the screen, in an attempt to break the fourth wall, knowing that his performance will spark debate.

Set Appearance: Starting with Uncle Sam on the middle square of a nine-box game board, illuminating in the center of the field with square, triangle, x, and o pieces on the ends, resembling a game controller symbolizing Uncle Sam as the controller in the game of life. The camera then transitions to Lamar standing on a 1987 black Buick GNX in the middle of a set meant to look like a prison yard calling out on the prison industrial complex and the mass incarceration of black bodies as Black dancers come out of the car and pour onto the stage in formation.

Divided American Flag : Dancers dressed in red, white, and blue formed a fragmented American flag during the song “HUMBLE”, symbolizing national division and a call for unity. Some critics also say the colors represented popular gangs that reside in Compton, LA, Lamar’s hometown: crips (blue) and bloods (red), and the white depicting the unity of them coming together to fight the bigger enemy, the American political system.

“40 Acres and a Mule” Reference : Lamar evoked the unfulfilled promise of “40 acres and a mule” to freed slaves after the Civil War, highlighting ongoing racial injustices and economic disparities, stating, “40 acres and a mule this is bigger than the music. They tried to rig the game but you can’t fake influence.”

Feud with Drake : Performing “Not Like Us,” a popular, now mainstream, track addresses his rivalry with Drake intensified their public feud by looking directly at the camera. The song’s inclusion underscored themes of authenticity and artistic integrity in the music industry.

Guest Appearances : The performance featured special appearances by SZA and Serena Williams, both exes of rival Drake. Critics say SZA’s performance personified an acceptable Black person in America’s (Uncle Sam’s) eyes, calling out on Lamar and saying, “That’s what America wants, nice and calm”. Williams’ cameo of her in blue crip walking to “Not Like Us”, was a symbolic ode to her 2012 London Olympics win in which she celebrated with a controversial crip walk that upset the acceptable amount of Blackness the industry was willing to allow.

Social Media Reactions

Beyond traditional media, Lamar’s performance became a focal point of discussion on social media platforms, especially TikTok. Users flooded the platform with reaction videos, dance interpretations, and critiques, showcasing a wide array of opinions. Some praised Lamar’s artistic expression and the cultural significance of his performance, while others echoed the critical sentiments seen in traditional media.

In summary, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show served as a cultural flashpoint, eliciting varied responses from mainstream media and the public alike. The differing perspectives highlight the complex landscape of contemporary media consumption and the ongoing dialogue about art, politics, and societal values.

What do you think? Let us know on our socials. Voice & Viewpoint will also add video coverage on this topic in the next coming week.