Largest Federal Employee Union Backs Biden-Harris for Reelection

By NNPA Newswire

Months ahead of the 2024 primaries, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received a significant endorsement from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the nation’s largest federal employee union, representing 750,000 federal and DC government employees.

The decision to endorse Biden came after a nationwide telephone town hall that engaged over 20,000 AFGE members and two national membership polls that resoundingly showed Biden as the preferred choice among the union’s members. In a unanimous vote, AFGE’s National Executive Council solidified their endorsement of Biden for the upcoming election.

Expressing the union’s support, AFGE National President Everett Kelley issued a statement highlighting President Biden’s labor-friendly track record and his dedication to public servants across the nation.

Kelley praised Biden’s efforts to restore an apolitical civil service after years of attacks, emphasizing the president’s achievements during his first term.

Kelley pointed out that Biden enacted the most substantial raise for federal employees in the past two decades and effectively rolled back previous administration policies that infringed upon government workers’ rights.

He specifically cited the rescission of an order that aimed to politicize civil service positions and strip workers of basic protections.

Also, the Biden-Harris administration implemented measures to support federal employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, including granting 15 weeks of emergency leave and easing access to worker’s compensation.

The president also established a task force to expand union representation within the federal government and nationwide.

The AFGE endorsement underscores Biden’s unwavering support for the working people serving the government with honor and distinction, the organization said.

Kelley highlighted Biden’s commitment to labor unions and praised his administration for standing by AFGE members and workers.

President Biden’s labor-friendly approach and proven record of supporting federal employees resonated strongly with AFGE members, solidifying his overwhelming endorsement.

“President Biden’s administration has been there for AFGE members and for all workers,” Kelley stated.

“He isn’t afraid to say he supports labor unions, and we’re not afraid to say we support Joe Biden. Next November, we are going show up and give President Biden and Vice President Harris another four years to finish the job by building on the tremendous progress they have achieved so far.”