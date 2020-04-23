Limited Reopening of Neighborhood Parks

This week, on April 21st, the City of San Diego reopened a number of neighborhood, community and open space parks for passive use only. This means that parks will be available for the public to walk or jog through for exercise, but community members should not “congregate” or visit the park and stay for an extended period of time. Social distancing of 6 feet between people should still be observed.

What’s Allowed

Walking

Jogging

Individual passive activities

What’s NOT Allowed

Active sports

Organised activities

Groups

Gatherings

Parking in Lots

Please keep in mind all pools, Rec & Senior Centers, tennis courts, golf ranges, skate parks, and joint-use areas are still closed. Leash-free areas are also closed; keep your pet on a leash at all times. Most of Balboa park is closed, especially museum and display sections. All beaches and other seaside areas are closed. For parks not shown on this list, check with the appropriate governing body.

SOURCES: sandiego.gov & the Office of Monica Montgomery (SD-d4)