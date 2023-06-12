Lincoln High’s Hornets Awarded the City’s Highest Honor

By, Voice & Viewpoint Staff

On Tuesday, May 23, Mayor Todd Gloria and Council President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe were joined by their colleagues on the City Council in recognizing Lincoln High School’s Varsity Football Team for their victory in the California Interscholastic Federation championships. Mayor Gloria presented the Hornets with a Key to the City, the City’s highest ceremonial award while Council President pro Tem Montgomery Steppe presented a City Council proclamation declaring May 27, 2023 “Lincoln High School Football Day” in the City of San Diego.

“Lincoln High School Varsity Football Team, you have made your city so proud,

shared Mayor Gloria. “We have had so much excellence to celebrate in San Diego sports over the last year, but this team right here, this is the one that so far has brought home the championship to San Diego. Gentlemen, well done. You all beat a team that seemed unbeatable… you went in as underdogs, but you left as champions. I know this achievement is the product of tremendous skill and hard work,” he said.

Council President pro Tem Montgomery Steppe, who represents the 4th Council District, home of Lincoln Hornets, shared “This is about more than a title. It’s about the sacrifice, courage, and dedication it took to get to the level of success. Being from Southeastern San Diego often drives a negative stigma, but time and time again we prove that being from this area comes with pride and honor, and I am a witness to that. This moment is worth all of the recognition and celebration.”

Head Coach David Dunn, who was moved with emotion, recalled being told he was just a walk-on coach but shared how his vision for the team was immediately embraced. “We don’t have all the resources, we’re an inner-city public school. But that’s not going to stop us. We’ll never quit, we’ll never back down, we’ll never bow down,” he said. Dunn added, “The time and effort that these young men put in over this season is unmatched… we’re working. We’re making the impossible possible.” Though the team showed great accomplishments on the field, Dunn was intentional in highlighting that more than half of the team’s players are on the honor roll. “You can’t stop what’s destined. I knew where we were going. I knew a long time ago. Not only did we win on the field. We won in the classroom. The main thing we preach to them is that they’re student-athletes. We represent our community. We represent our city… and we’re going to continue to work hard.” While Lincoln’s varsity football team has historically lacked resources, Dunn invited folks to stop by, learn about the needs of the students and contribute.

Finishing their 2022 season 13-1, the Lincoln High School Varsity Football Team claimed the Division 1-AA CIF State Championship with a 33-28 victory over De La Salle High School, cementing their place in California football history.

Ahead of the community celebration planned for this coming weekend, Mayor Gloria will present the Hornets with a Key to the City, the City’s highest ceremonial award. Council President pro Tem Montgomery Steppe will present a City Council proclamation declaring May 27, 2023 “Lincoln High School Football Day” in the City of San Diego.