Louis R. Pinckney II

Funeral services were held on January 4, 2023, at Bethel Memorial AME Church with a burial at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Louis R. Pinckney, the second child, was born to the late Louis Pinckney Sr and Virginia

Jefferson Pinckney on December 11, 1949. Educated in the public schools of Charleston County, he graduated from General William Moultrie High School and further studied at Trident Technical College. He was an avid reader who was a firm believer in Proverbs 4:7, “Wisdom is the principal thing; Therefore, get wisdom, and in all your getting, get understanding”.

He was a Nuclear Power Plant Component Welder, Submarine Repairman and Instructor in the United States Navy, and retired as a Master Chief after thirty-four years of service.

He was a member of Paul E. Kidd A.M.E. church where he served on the Trustee Board.

On October 6, 1973, Louis married a special young lady who would be his life-long helpmate, Frances Elizabeth Brown. This union was blessed with three children.

Louis passed on December 20, 2022. Surviving to share his precious memories are his beloved wife Frances E. Pinckney: one daughter Jamila S. Martin of San Diego, California, two sons: Ajani (Silvia) Pinckney of National City, California, Louis (Rose) Pinckney of Moreno Valley, California; seven sisters: Earthalee Turner of Dunfries, Virginia, Perscilla Williams of Charleston, South Carolina, Emma L. Lee of Charleston, South Carolina, Clara P. Lesesne of Charleston, South Carolina, Odessa (Curtis) Wilson of Charleston, South Carolina, Virginia (David) Uthe of Greenville, South Carolina, Myra D Pinckney of Charleston, South Carolina; three brothers-in-law: George (Linda) Brown of Columbia, South Carolina, Kenneth (Shirley) Brown of Charleston, South Carolina, Nathaniel Brown of Atlanta, Georgia; five sisters-in-law: Delores L. Richardson of Washington, D.C., Marjorie Brown of Washington D.C., Phoenicia (Rev. George F.) Flowers of Charleston, South Carolina, Roxcena Rozier of College Park, Georgia, Michelle (Ben) Brinson of Valdosta, Georgia.