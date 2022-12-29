McDaniel: Tua Suffered Concussion in Loss to Packers

McDaniel, the Dolphins’ typically loquacious and upbeat coach, appeared concerned for his young quarterback Wednesday, with a visibly somber countenance as he described, in few words, what it has been like to see Tagovailoa suffer another concussion.

By ALANIS THAMES, AP News

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday.

Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England, though it’s unknown when the Dolphins will see him on the field again.

McDaniel said the Dolphins are moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter.

The NFL and the players association have launched a joint review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Tagovailoa.

“We welcome that review, and as we have done previously, we will report the results in conjunction with the NFLPA,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa was at the Dolphins’ facility Wednesday but did not offer details on how he is doing beyond “better than yesterday.”

Tagovailoa appeared to hit the back of his head against the ground when he was tackled in the second quarter against the Packers, but he never left the game and wasn’t immediately evaluated for a concussion.

McDaniel said Monday that the team didn’t see anything during the game that would have made them question if Tagovailoa had a concussion. It wasn’t until they reviewed the tape the next day that they saw inconsistencies with Tagovailoa that concerned them.