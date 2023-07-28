Montreal Jazz Festival’s Multiverse of Talent

By Barbara Smith, Contributing Writer Voice and Viewpoint

Each year Montreal becomes a mecca for an eclectic gathering of rising stars as well as the crème-de-la -crème of musical legends. George Benson, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, Diana Krall, and Macy Gray were just a few of the beloved American headliners who thrilled the diverse Montreal audiences at this year’s 10-day fest. Add to this a multiverse of artists from globe-spanning countries, and it’s easy to see why now, in its 43rd year, this inclusive, welcoming musical confab is the world’s largest jazz festival.

Approximately 3000 artists from 30 countries play at the gathering each year, and, remarkably, most of the events are free. Venues large and small are spread throughout Montreal’s centrally located Place des Arts, where crowds abound from early afternoon to the wee hours of the morning.

Among the performances that made lasting memories:

23-year-old jazz phenom Samara Joy tops the list, performing at the elegantly appointed Monument-National. Her 90-minute dreamscape of standards included a flawlessly executed “Stardust”; Thelonius Monk’s “Round Midnight,” which showcased her expansive vocal command; and a show-stopping Nancy Wilson classic “Guess Who I Saw Today,” uniquely arranged with a jaw-dropping twist at the end.

Cimafunk, in contrast, lit up the open-air TD Stage with an energy explosion of Cuban rhythms spun wildly with funk, Afrobeat and hip hop. The Grammy-nominated showman’s name “cimarron,” denotes his Cuban/African roots.

Herbie Hancock announced to an adoring crowd from the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier stage, “This is just a warning. This will be a weird set.” And the master kept his word. The 83-year-old Unesco global ambassador’s love of electronics has established him as a pioneer in the use of electric piano, clavinet, and his signature keytar mobile synthesizer. Drawing on his creative ingenuity, the convention-breaking artist teamed with a masterclass of accompanying music legends Terrence Blanchard, Lionel Loueke, bassist James Genus, and drummer Justin Tyson. Weird or not, judging by the appreciative ovations of the crowd, his was a wonderfully innovative and memorable set.

Le Balcon, an intimate space that one enters by passing through Montreal’s centuries old St. James Church, featured Michelle Sweeney, one of Montreal’s treasured soul and R&B entertainers. Rooted in gospel, Sweeney rocked the stage, belting out tunes covering James Brown, the Supremes, Michael Jackson, and a crowd favorite, Tina Turner.

Indeed, with its numerous street performances, jam sessions, workshops and late-night concerts, what a wonderful world it was for the thousands who attended, basking in the unique and cosmopolitan charm of Montreal’s ever-vibrant musical scene.