Morse High Students Showcase Their Woodworking Masterpieces

The students were able to showcase their masterpieces to all in attendance.

0


“Master Instructor Edwina Hardieway” // PHOTOS: Courtesy of Edwina Hardieway

By Voice and Viewpoint Staff

Students at Morse High School were celebrated Monday, June 12th for completing their 12-week after-school woodworking class. The students were able to showcase their masterpieces to all in attendance.

Mustard Seed Wood, Inc. administered the after-school program, the first basic woodworking class at Morse High. Students learned to sand, finish, and assemble hard and soft woods, produced pre-cut furniture pieces, and also learned how money and finances work.

Master Instructor Edwina Hardieway developed her interest in working with wood while teaching in Nuremberg, Germany. She, along with skilled staff board volunteers Marjorie Golden and Marc A. Walker, make up the board of Mustard Seed Wood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here