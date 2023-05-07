Ms. Black USA Fights for Health, Justice

In addition to serving Black families through her role as an attorney, Jessica McCall is the author of a wellness book dedicated to helping Black women live long and healthy lives.

Jessica McCall, who won Ms. Black USA in 2022, frequently attends events in and around Northern California to advocate for the causes she’s most passionate about. (Photo courtesy of Jessica McCall) // Wikimedia Commons

By Thomas Cathey, Sacramento Observer

Last year, Sacramento’s Jessica McCall won the title of “Ms. Black USA” and has been using her platform to advocate for better legal justice and health for those in the Black community. A lot of time was spent getting ready for the competition and McCall was delighted to hear her name called as the winner.

“I worked over two years preparing for the Ms. Black USA competition and I’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into preparing,” McCall said. “So when I went to competition and heard my title, California, called as the next Ms. Black USA, it was like a dream come true and especially an honor because I’m the first Californian to ever be crowned as Ms. Black USA. And that’s across all age groups.”

McCall’s path to the Ms. Black USA title began in high school when she was looking for a way to earn scholarship money for college. In fact, she was the first in her family to pursue higher education. But when McCall learned more about how pageantry could make a positive impact on her community, she stuck with it and became more involved.

This post was originally published on Sacramento Observer

