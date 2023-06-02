Mutual Aid Keeps George Floyd’s Community Together

Mutual aid in Minneapolis continues to foster empowerment and connection in a system organizers say is alive and well.

Life Matters // Pexels

By Bria Overs, Word in Black 

At George Perry Floyd Square on 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, along with the “George Floyd’s Last Breath” memorial, several murals of Floyd are painted on the walls of buildings, including Cup Foods, where he died. A formerly abandoned Speedway gas station is now “People’s Way,” and a fist sculpture stands in the middle of it all.

Among these symbols of remembrance are organizations and free resources for the local community, including a book donation area converted from a Metro Transit bus stop and a greenhouse filled with plants from the memorial. And non-profit 612 Mash provides medical services to fill gaps in the medical care system.

This story is part of “All Those ‘Racial Reckoning’ Promises” Word In Black’s series exploring the pledges made to the Black community following the Summer of George Floyd and what organizations and leaders can still do now to promote racial equity and justice.

 

