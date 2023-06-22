Nebraska’s Oldest African American-Owned Newspaper Changes Owners

The move marks a new chapter in the publication’s history, as it holds a crucial position in representing and addressing the community’s needs.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Publisher Terri Sanders has taken ownership of The Omaha Star, the oldest and only African American-owned newspaper in the Cornhusker State.

The move marks a new chapter in the publication’s history, as it holds a crucial position in representing and addressing the community’s needs.

Sanders was excited about the opportunity.

“This is more than surreal—this has been a dream for a long time,” she said in an interview with News 6 in Omaha.

Sanders, who follows in the footsteps of Mildred Brown, the paper’s founder, and other notable African American women leaders such as Marguerita Washington, proclaimed her determination to carry forward the legacy of The Omaha Star.

The newspaper is a member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, the trade association of the more than 230 African American-owned newspapers and media companies in the United States.

Since its establishment in 1938, the newspaper has been committed to highlighting positive news from the north Omaha community, often overlooked by mainstream media.

Sanders affirmed her dedication to continuing this mission, emphasizing her deep understanding of the newspaper’s importance and relevance as a native Omaha.

With the upcoming 85th anniversary of The Omaha Star on July 9th, Sanders said she aims to ensure that the publication’s remarkable legacy endures into the future.

While the historic building that houses the paper will remain intact, Sanders said she would make specific changes to enhance its appeal.

She plans to transform the area where the interview took place into a museum dedicated to honoring Mildred Brown, Black newspapers, and Black journalism.

The newsroom will be relocated to Brown’s former living quarters. Sanders aims to preserve the rich history and significance associated with The Omaha Star through these modifications.

Sanders emphasized her dedication to keeping The Star firmly rooted in the north Omaha community.

She asserted the need to keep it there and avoid having it moved or taken over by outsiders who might need help understanding its significance.

By doing so, she aims to ensure that The Omaha Star continues serving as a beacon for its community.

Looking ahead, Sanders has plans to expand The Star’s digital presence, recognizing the importance of embracing new technologies and reaching a wider audience.

She said the newspaper could adapt to the changing media landscape by establishing a more robust digital footprint while staying true to its mission of uplifting the north Omaha community.

Sanders insisted that The Omaha Star is poised to embark on an exciting journey, carrying forward its proud legacy of promoting positive news, celebrating African American voices, and contributing to the vibrant community it serves.