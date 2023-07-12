Need Student Loan Help? Consider Income-Driven Repayment

President Biden’s sweeping student loan forgiveness is off the table, but changes to Income-Driven Repayment Plans can help borrowers get there.

Alena Darmel // Pexels

By Bria Overs, Word in Black 

When students initially take out a loan, knowing the minimum monthly payment without an online calculator is nearly impossible. Typically, people don’t find out until they get closer to the end of the six-month grace period for subsidized loans.

It’s even harder to know whether they’ll be affordable.

Once the bill finally arrives, borrowers look for payments that meet their current income and allow them to stay financially afloat.

That’s where Income-Driven Repayment Plans (IDR Plans) come in. The plans can help borrowers pay their loans in full within 20 to 25 years — longer than the standard repayment plan of 10 years — with low- to no-cost monthly payments. In some cases, these plans are another avenue to loan forgiveness.

