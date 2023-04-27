New Report Reveals Air Pollution Is No Joke for Black People

Thick, smoky air that burns your eyes and makes you cough — when you’re in an area with poor air quality, you can often see and physically feel it every time you inhale. Some people develop chronic coughs or asthma that make them feel like they can’t breathe. For others, the adverse health effects are a slow burn that chips away at our life expectancy.
Indeed, the 24th annual “State of the Air” report published by The American Lung Association reveals that between 2019-202, people of color were more likely to inhale dirty air than white people.
“One bad day of air pollution can be one bad day too many. It is something we owe to our families, to our community, and to ourselves to get a handle on,” Katherine Pruitt, the national senior director of policy at the American Lung Association, tells Word In Black.
