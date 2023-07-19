New Super PAC Aims to Empower Black Voters and Secure House Leadership

The newly formed organization, called the Rolling Sea Action Fund, will focus on mobilizing Black voters and aiding Democrats in flipping the House majority.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

To bolster Black voter participation and secure a groundbreaking achievement in House leadership, a prominent ally of the Congressional Black Caucus is launching a super PAC with ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars.

The newly formed organization, called the Rolling Sea Action Fund, will focus on mobilizing Black voters and aiding Democrats in flipping the House majority.

The ultimate goal is to elect the first Black speaker of the House.

Niccara Campbell-Wallace, former political director of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, is heading the initiative.

While the Rolling Sea Action Fund will be aligned with the all-Democratic Congressional Black Caucus, it will operate as a “hybrid PAC.”

This designation permits the group to raise candidates’ funds while maintaining a separate account to spend unlimited sums on advertisements and other election-related expenses.

To seize the House majority, Democrats must flip five seats during next year’s congressional elections.

If achieved, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could become the nation’s first Black speaker of the House.

In an NBC interview before the launch of the Rolling Sea Action Fund, Campbell-Wallace expressed confidence in the group’s ability to execute a multipronged strategy in 2024 with an expenditure exceeding $10 million.

This strategy includes advertising campaigns, in-person organizing, and engagement in crucial communities.

The PAC will concentrate its efforts on districts with more than 8% Black voting age population, mainly focusing on the most competitive House seats.

Campbell-Wallace also indicated the possibility of the group’s involvement in primary races.

“We know that Black voters are the cornerstone of the Democratic Party and of protecting

American democracy,” Campbell-Wallace told NBC.

She further stressed that the initiative would consistently empower and mobilize Black voters, ensuring representation and inclusivity in American politics.

The Congressional Black Caucus comprises several newer members who recently won tightly contested races.

The members include Emilia Sykes of Ohio, Don Davis of North Carolina, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Lucy McBath of Georgia, Colin Allred of Texas, and Steven Horsford of Nevada.

Meanwhile, Republicans have also tried to diversify their roster of House candidates, with candidates of color and women contributing to their success in the 2020 House races.

NBC News noted that, despite Black voters’ overwhelming support for Democrats, recent polling indicates a slight decline in the party’s image among this demographic.

Campbell-Wallace believes the Rolling Sea Action Fund’s “always-on” approach will help maintain Black voter engagement.

She pointed to President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ initiatives on unemployment, infrastructure, and student loans, as well as their significance as representatives for their communities.

While the group’s primary focus is reclaiming the House majority and electing Hakeem Jeffries as speaker, Campbell-Wallace acknowledged the underrepresentation of Black women in the Senate.

She further highlighted the pursuits of Congressional Black Caucus members running for higher offices, such as California Rep. Barbara Lee’s bid for the Senate.

Campbell-Wallace left the matter open when asked about potential involvement in primary races, stating, “We’ll see.”