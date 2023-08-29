NNPA President Launches Daily Radio Commentary Show in Partnership with USBC Radio Network

During a news conference on Aug. 28, Chavis and his partners said the segments will offer a refreshing and timely outlook on positive stories often overshadowed by the headlines dominating the news cycle.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Inside the hallowed halls of the Audacy Studios at the heart of New York’s financial district, National Newspaper Publishers Association President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., a noted Civil Rights Icon, co-founder of the Hip-Hop Summit, and National Director of The Million Man March, formally announced the launch of a new daily radio commentary set to hit the airwaves this fall.

The groundbreaking initiative, titled “The Good News,” will be broadcast on Audacy News/Talk and Urban stations, made possible by the underwriting support of The Good News and U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Radio Network.

In its inaugural season, “The Good News” will feature Chavis delivering concise, impactful 60-second radio commentaries. During a news conference on Aug. 28, Chavis and his partners said the segments will offer a refreshing and timely outlook on positive stories often overshadowed by the headlines dominating the news cycle. Chavis and U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. President and CEO Ron Busby said the show will cast light on positive developments across America and the world and will also spotlight “the commendable local business ventures” fostered by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. members, a network boasting an impressive 350,000 local chamber participants.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to host ‘The Good News,’ supported by KMG Networks and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.,” Chavis asserted during the press conference that took place as legendary New York radio station 1010 WINS aired in the background. “We aim to amplify those genuine stories that often go unnoticed in mainstream media. We are dedicated to magnifying authentic narratives that serve as inspiration, fostering positive social transformation, equality, and equity.”

The collaboration between Chavis and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. marks a turning point, with “The Good News” becoming an integral part of the comprehensive USBC Media Network. The integration will see the highly anticipated USBC Radio Network seamlessly join forces with its media counterpart, creating a dynamic and influential platform.

“For our debut season, ‘The Good News’ and the USBC are investing in important News/Talk and Urban stations, including WCBS/NY, KNX/LA, and KCBS/SF, and other leading News/Talk and Urban Contemporary stations across the U.S. to kickstart his very important audio commentary to a national radio audience,” said Gary Krantz, CEO of KMG Networks.

Busby also added his excitement about the partnership. “We’re thrilled to present the debut program on the USBC Radio Network, ‘The Good News,’ with Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. As we reveal this inaugural show, it marks the initial stride in a compelling series that aims to inspire, educate, and enthrall,” Busby stated. “Our enthusiasm extends to the forthcoming array of impactful programming, set to connect deeply with a diverse range of audiences. Our partnership with KMG Networks has us poised not only to make a significant impact in the realm of media but to transcend its boundaries.”

“The Good News” promises to be “a beacon of positivity, celebrating stories that deserve the spotlight,” Busby continued. “With its far-reaching impact and the support of influential partners, the show is positioned to uplift and engage listeners nationwide, fostering a renewed sense of inspiration and unity.”