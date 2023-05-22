OPEN FOR NOMINATIONS! Public Defender’s “25 MOST REMARKABLE TEENS” Program

Nominees should be San Diego County residents between 13 and 19 years old who excel in “non-traditional” categories like humanitarianism, journalism, personal adversity, youth activism, the arts and many more.

By Voice and Viewpoint Newswire

Here’s your chance to nominate a remarkable teen in your community for the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office fifth annual “25 Most Remarkable Teens” program. Nominations are now open for the fifth annual installment of the program, run by San Diego County Public Defender’s Office. Nominees should be San Diego County residents between 13 and 19 years old who excel in “non-traditional” categories like humanitarianism, journalism, personal adversity, youth activism, the arts and many more.

A senior experiencing homelessness from Morse High School, an aspiring medical researcher who created an AI diagnostic tool from north San Diego’s Del Norte High School and a gun violence prevention advocate invited to the White House from Scripps Ranch High school were among the young people chosen in 2022 as San Diego’s “25 Most Remarkable Teens.” Who will be selected in 2023? “This is a unique and meaningful opportunity for community members to nominate a young person who has been remarkable in their commitment to their community, inspiring in their talents/skills, or has shown resilience in overcoming adversity,” said Grace Liu, Director of Community Initiatives for the Public Defender’s Office.

“This awards ceremony is where we get to honor and empower them to continue to make a positive impact.” Liu says she has sent nomination applications to 175 high schools and community-based organizations across the county, though teens attending college are also eligible. More than 200 teens have been nominated each year since the program began in 2019. Nominations are due by June 30. Finalists will be honored at a Nov. 9 ceremony in the Shiley Special Event Suite atop the San Diego Central Library. Nomination forms, which include a list of the suggested categories, are available on the San Diego County Public Defender website at www.sandiegocounty.gov and can be sent to Grace Liu at remarkableteens@sdcounty.ca.gov or 451 A St., Suite 900, San Diego, CA 92101.